Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Anambra, Kidnappers Demand N2.5m Ransom

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Dim, Rector of Fr. Tansi Major Seminary, Onitsha in Anambra state, has been kidnapped by some gunmen who are reportedly demanding N2.5 million ransom.

Disclosing this to newsmen yesterday in Nnewi, the Nnewi Catholic Diocese Director of Communications, Rev. Fr. Hygi Aghaulor said that Dim was kidnapped by suspected armed herdsmen on September 26.

He said that the priest was kidnapped around 7 p.m. along Nkpologwu/Nibo Road, and appealed to Federal Government and security agencies to help effect Dim’s release.

He said that the Catholic Bishop Conference had directed that no ransom should be paid.

Aghaulor further said that two other priests, Rev. Frs. Jude Chukwuneke and Jude Ezeokana who were with Dim as at the time of the incident managed to escape with various degrees of gun-shot wounds.

According to him, “The three catholic priests were returning from Nsukka to Onitsha and Nnewi after a condolence visit to Rev. Fr. Uchenna Ezeh of Nsukka diocese who lost his mother.”

He said that Ezeokana, who lectures in both Fr. Tansi Seminary and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, received treatment briefly at a hospital in Nsukka and now managing his wounds at Awka.

He also said that Chukwuneke, the Chaplain of St. Camilus de Lellis Chaplaincy, College of Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi was shot on the head.

He said that Chukwuneke was presently receiving treatment at Nnamdi Azikiwe teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

“We call on people of goodwill to continue to pray for the immediate release of Fr. Dim and the Vincentian priest.

“We are tempted to wonder if Nigeria is on the verge of collapse. All over the country, women are being raped, intimidated, innocent Nigerians are being slaughtered,’’ Aghaulor stated.