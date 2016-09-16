Calls For Probe Into Duterte Killings

An international human rights watchdog wants an independent investigation into allegations that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was directly involved in extrajudicial killings.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch says the Philippine government should invite the United Nations to look into testimony of a former militiaman who alleges Duterte ordered killings and was involved in one himself, while he was mayor of the southern city of Davao.

Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement that the accusations of Edgar Matobato are “very serious allegations that require an independent investigation.”

“President Duterte can’t be expected to investigate himself, so it is crucial that the United Nations is called in to lead such an effort,” he said.

Matobato told a Senate committee hearing on Thursday that Duterte hired him as a member of an assassination team, known as the Davao Death Squad.

Human rights groups estimate the group killed some 1,400 suspected criminals since the early 1990s.

Matobato said the victims included political and personal rivals of Duterte and his family, a journalist and at least one government official.

One victim was fed to a crocodile while Duterte himself shot dead a an official using an Uzi submachine gun after a confrontation at a road block, Matobato alleges.

Justice Secretary Vitalliano Aguirre has branded Matobato’s statement “lies, fabrications” and a product of a “fertile and a coached imagination.”

Duterte has denied involvement in the death squad, but did repeatedly warn criminals during his presidential campaign that he would kill them.