CAF Player Award Snub Reflects S’Eagles Form – Chukwu, Dosu, Adepoju

Chibuike Chukwu and Steve Oma-Ofozor

Lagos – Christian Chukwu, Joseph Dosu and Mutiu Adepoju, three former Super Eagles players, have said that the failure of John Mikel Obi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa to make the five-man shortlist for the 2016 Africa Footballer of the Year is a reflection of what the national team has been in recent past.

In separate interviews, they agreed that but for the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Super Eagles and the players have witnessed a rough patch in both club and country, hence the snub.

Chukwu said that the shortlist was a reflection of the current state of Nigerian players in their clubs, urging them to work harder if they hope to win the award.

“There is no magic in these things; they have to work very hard in their clubs because you cannot win such award with five minutes appearance in a match.

On his own, Dosu said that the award was based on individual performance to both club and country; saying apart from now, the national team has not been doing well.

“The award is on performance and what the players have done to both club and country. You will realize that our national team has not been doing well in recent past.

“To me, it is a reflection of our national team; besides, some the players in question are not even regulars in their clubs. I just have the hope that based on the performance of the national team and them getting regular playing time, Nigeria will win it soon,” he said.

Toeing similar line, Adepoju said that things have not been working well with Nigerian football and the players, saying that such things were equally put into consideration.

“Things have not been working well in our football if you check few months back. They are basing the award in what happens in the entire year and not the couple of months the national team has been doing well. Some of the players, including the two you mentioned, are not starters in their clubs and all these things are considered,” he said.