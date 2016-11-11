 Buhari swears in new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria | Independent Newspapers Limited
Newsletter subscribe
Menu
Menu

Latest News

Buhari swears in new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria

Buhari, change campaign,Loan
Posted: Nov 10, 2016 at 3:49 pm   /   by   /   comments (0)
tags:

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Walter Onnoghen as the new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The swearing in ceremony was conducted, Thursday, at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Onnoghen replaces Mahmud Mohammed whose tenure ended at midnight on Wednesday.

Details later…

Comments (0)

write a comment

Comment
Name E-mail Website