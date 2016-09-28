Budget Padding: Reps Slam One-Year Suspension On Jibrin

The House of Representatives, at Wednesday’s plenary a one year suspension on former Appropriation Committee chair- Jibrin Abdulmumin for one legislative year, who had following his removal from the plum position accused four principal officers of the house, including Speaker Yakubu Dogara of padding the 2016 budget without the knowledge of their colleagues.

A legislative year is made up of 180 days of seating by both arms of the National Assembly.

The suspension followed the presentation of a report on the Jibrin’s allegation by

House Committee on Ethics and Privileges presents its report during Wednesday’s plenary.

The House also demanded apology from Jibrin on his return from suspension, besides barring the ex-Appropriation Committee chairman from “holding office of responsibility till end of eighth NASS.”

The Reps also voted against a motion calling for re-introduction of tollgate on Federal roads, and called for urgent intervention to rescue domestic airlines from shutting down and throwing many more Nigerians into an already huge labour market.