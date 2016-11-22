BREAKING: MPC Retains Rates

The Monetary Policy Meeting (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) voted at the end of its meeting today to retain Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14%, with the asymmetric corridor at +200 basis points and -500 basis points.

The meeting also retained the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) and Liquidity Ratio (LR) at 22.50% and 30% respectively.

The rates were also retained at the end of its September 2016 meeting.

Details later…