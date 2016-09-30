BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship Election

INEC has declared APC candidate, Mr Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the Edo State governorship election which held on Wednesday, September 28.

After the collation of results from the 18 local government areas of Edo state in south-south Nigeria, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 319,483 votes while his closest from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, polled 253,173 votes.

The APC won in Akoko-Edo LGA, Ikpoba-Okha, Etsako West, Etsako East, Etsako Cenral, Owan East LGA, Ovia North LGA, Oredo LGA, Uhunwomnde, Igueben LGA, Egor LGA, Owan West LGA.

The PDP won in Esan North Central, Esan West LGA, Orhionmwon LGA, Esan South East LGA, Esan North East LGA.

Prior to the announcement of the results on September 29, security officials had to form a barricade outside the INEC office in Benin City.

This was in order to prevent a breakdown of law and order as some protesters alleged that there was a change of results by the electoral commission.