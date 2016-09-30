 BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship Election | Independent Newspapers Limited
BREAKING: INEC Declares Godwin Obaseki Winner Of Edo Governorship Election

Godwin Obaseki
Posted: Sep 29, 2016 at 4:17 pm   /   by   /   comments (38)
INEC has declared APC candidate, Mr Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the Edo State governorship election which held on Wednesday, September 28.

After the collation of results from the 18 local government areas of Edo state in south-south Nigeria, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 319,483 votes while his closest from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, polled 253,173 votes.

The APC won in Akoko-Edo LGA, Ikpoba-Okha, Etsako West, Etsako East, Etsako Cenral, Owan East LGA, Ovia North LGA, Oredo LGA, Uhunwomnde,  Igueben LGA, Egor LGA, Owan West LGA.

The PDP won in Esan North Central, Esan West LGA, Orhionmwon LGA, Esan South East LGA, Esan North East LGA.

Prior to the announcement of the results on September 29, security officials had to form a barricade outside the INEC office in Benin City.

This was in order to prevent a breakdown of law and order as some protesters alleged that there was a change of results by the electoral commission.

 

Comments (38)

  • Rapture Ndubuisi Ejim Sep 30, 2016 at 12:28 am Rapture Ndubuisi Ejim

    Open Rigging

    Reply
  • Hammed Yakubu Sep 29, 2016 at 11:12 pm Hammed Yakubu

    Godwin obaseki make sure you fulfill your promises u made during your campaign period. I wish u Best of luck

    Reply
  • Shamsuddeen Bature Mustapha Sep 29, 2016 at 11:06 pm Shamsuddeen Bature Mustapha

    APC carry go, Godwin Obaseki is now next Edo State governor. No be me talk am na INEC wooo

    Reply
  • Oyeleye Tope Adetunji Sep 29, 2016 at 10:50 pm Oyeleye Tope Adetunji

    Old man again? Tor na there una dey.

    Reply
  • Usman Danlami Sep 29, 2016 at 9:04 pm Usman Danlami

    There is NO APC in the south-south!

    Reply
  • Muhammadu Jamil Hassan Sep 29, 2016 at 8:23 pm Muhammadu Jamil Hassan

    hahahaha dying baby how market. ppl of edo are no longer coward to vote for looters, corrupt and nations enemies who squandered our economy in just 16 yrs.

    Reply
  • Lanre Mabawonku Sep 29, 2016 at 8:19 pm Lanre Mabawonku

    OK o. Don’t forget all your electoral promises o because after four years, you may still wish to pass the same route.

    Reply
  • Oladipupo Afeez Omoladisa Sep 29, 2016 at 6:40 pm Oladipupo Afeez Omoladisa

  • George Abejide Sep 29, 2016 at 6:35 pm George Abejide

    Congrats. I’m happy for you. Pls remember that you are elected to serve the people of Edo in general and not only those who voted for you. May God help you.

    Reply
  • Nura Musa Kaffe Sep 29, 2016 at 6:09 pm Nura Musa Kaffe

    Na God Win

    Reply
  • Austine Obekpa Sep 29, 2016 at 5:44 pm Austine Obekpa

    GOD bless nigeria,my president,my party APC my Governor Elect Obasiki

    Reply
  • Ilesanmi Ogunyemi Sep 29, 2016 at 5:43 pm Ilesanmi Ogunyemi

    Congratulations, Fayose kept quiet now?

    Reply
  • Nuhu Iliyasu Sep 29, 2016 at 5:40 pm Nuhu Iliyasu

    It must be APC, PDP is dead.

    Reply
  • Adeleke O. Mary Sep 29, 2016 at 5:38 pm Adeleke O. Mary

  • Felix Ezeala Sep 29, 2016 at 5:33 pm Felix Ezeala

    While must it be argyle people that gets to rule Edo state. Why

    Reply
  • Tanimu Abubakar Sep 29, 2016 at 5:22 pm Tanimu Abubakar

    No more PDP in dis country

    Reply
  • Abiola Afolayan Sep 29, 2016 at 5:14 pm Abiola Afolayan

    Godwin is the winner.

    Reply
  • Daniel Egbu Sep 29, 2016 at 5:06 pm Daniel Egbu

    Reply
  • Sen Mitin Sep 29, 2016 at 5:01 pm Sen Mitin

    A big congratulations to the gov elect, APC CHANGE!!!

    Reply
  • Fredjesus Testimony Sep 29, 2016 at 4:55 pm Fredjesus Testimony

    Congratulations to Edo State Governor elect Godwin Obaseki and his deputy. Please have it in mind that Edo people believed in you and your promises during your electoral campaign. Make sure you do the needful. God bless Edo State and God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria.

    Reply
    • Emmanuel Omeda Sep 29, 2016 at 5:14 pm Emmanuel Omeda

      u still believe on campaign promises after 16 months..na wa ohh

      Reply
  • Ahmad Jibrin Sep 29, 2016 at 4:54 pm Ahmad Jibrin

    I have a confidence that this guy ll win

    Reply
  • Muhammad Dungus Shuwa Sep 29, 2016 at 4:52 pm Muhammad Dungus Shuwa Reply
  • Ahmad Muhammad Ridwan Sep 29, 2016 at 4:52 pm Ahmad Muhammad Ridwan

    Some Nigerians And Their Wonders, Those PDP Neighbours Shouting Ize-Iyamu Must Be Governor, Are Now Shouting Godwin The Best, So They Knew He Was The Best For Edo But Still Campaigned And Took Vigil For Ize-Iyamu.
    Chie,
    What Money Can Cause, Well, I Don’t Blame Them, I Blame Those Who Landed Us In This Recession.

    Reply
  • Abubakar Imam Sep 29, 2016 at 4:49 pm Abubakar Imam

    Yes o, where are the wailers?

    Reply
  • Lukman Akande Sep 29, 2016 at 4:48 pm Lukman Akande

    …D EDO State election as bin rigged by APC n Security agencies.. Dis s a Big slap 2 Democracy!!!!

    Reply
  • Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen Sep 29, 2016 at 4:46 pm Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen

    Finally God win,

    Reply
  • Moses Odili Sep 29, 2016 at 4:41 pm Moses Odili

  • Uwakwe Micheal Ikechukwu Sep 29, 2016 at 4:41 pm Uwakwe Micheal Ikechukwu

    nigeria is a country where corruption is fight corruption,with corrupt people

    Reply
  • Ade Precious Sep 29, 2016 at 4:35 pm Ade Precious

  • Sanni Debonsky Sep 29, 2016 at 4:31 pm Sanni Debonsky

    Congratulations & make sure u govern your people well.

    Reply
  • Ali M. Hassan Sep 29, 2016 at 4:29 pm Ali M. Hassan

    Remainz Ondo and Ekiti

    Reply
  • Godwin Obioboho Sep 29, 2016 at 4:24 pm Godwin Obioboho

    Congratulations! Mr. Godwin Obaseki….. na God-Win…. A big thank you to INEC for a job well done!!

    Reply
  • Ukpokwu Jacintha Sep 29, 2016 at 4:24 pm Ukpokwu Jacintha

    Good for you

    Reply
  • Sagir Muhammad Sep 29, 2016 at 4:24 pm Sagir Muhammad

    Hahahaha what a good nd conclusive election?

    Reply
  • Samson Ishaya Sep 29, 2016 at 4:20 pm Samson Ishaya

    Nonsense

    Reply