 Banker bags 12 years jail term over N8bn CBN currency | Independent Newspapers Limited
Oni-Ademola-Dolapo-Wema-Bank
Oct 7, 2016
A former banker with Wema Bank Nigeria Plc, Ademola Oni has been convicted and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for conspiracy and money laundering by Justice Joyce Abudmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The court also ruled that he forfeits all his properties and cash in various banks as proceeds of crime.

