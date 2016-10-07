 Backpage CEO arrested on pimping charges | Independent Newspapers Limited
Backpage CEO arrested on pimping charges

Posted: Oct 7, 2016 at 1:22 pm   /   by   /   comments (0)
The CEO of Backpage, a website that has been accused of allowing ads for child sex trafficking, was arrested Thursday in Texas.

Carl Ferrer, 55, was arrested in Houston after landing on a flight from Amsterdam, the attorney general of Texas announced. Ferrer was arrested on a warrant from California, which charged him with pimping children and other counts.

