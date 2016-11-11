Awa Ibraheem Scholarship Beneficiaries Hit 20

Steve Oma-Ofozor

Lagos – 12 more winners in the just concluded NGF/Awa Ibraheem Junior Golf Championship have been included among the scholarship beneficiaries as the list has risen to 20.

Some of the new beneficiaries include the second position winners in Under Five and Nine; 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18 categories respectively.

The initial beneficiaries included only the eight first position winners in above mentioned categories, even as the winners in Under Five were earlier excluded from the list.

But, Emy Ekong the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) Director of Youth Development, told Independent exclusively on Wednesday that it was an agreement the committee reached with the sponsors.

“The sponsor out sheer magnanimity told the committee it would be more humane to include the runners-up of the championship and that was fine and good. A lot of people need help; now a total of 20 people are on the list.

“Under five have been included in the list too. Now all categories have been satisfied as they have benefited from the scholarship package,” Ekong revealed.

However, beneficiaries in the higher institutions have a year scholarship, while those in the secondary, primary and nursery schools are entitled to two years scholarship.

The major sponsor of the Junior Championship, Alhaji Awa Ibraheem, who is the Chief Executive Officer of ICMA, had said in his earlier address, “My love for kids will not allow me pull out of this tournament.”