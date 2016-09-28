Atiku Backs Tinubu Against Oyegun

* calls for rule of law in APC

Rotimi Akinwumi

Abuja – Opposition against Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), swelled yesterday when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. former Vice President and chieftain of the party, openly gave his backing to the vituperation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a national leader of the party, against the party chairman.

Tinubu had in an open letter lambasted the party chairman over his handling of the Ondo State APC party primary, accusing the chairman of undemocratic tendencies and called for his immediate resignation.

The position of Tinubu was re-echoed on Monday by Timi Frank, the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, a known protege of Atiku who insisted at a press conference that Oyegun must immediately call a meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to bring together party stakeholders to discuss the crisis bedeviling the party.

There are fears that the NEC meeting is to be used as an opportunity to pass a vote of no confidence on the embattled national chairman.

Details later…