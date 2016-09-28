 Atiku Backs Tinubu Against Oyegun | Independent Newspapers Limited
Atiku Backs Tinubu Against Oyegun

atiku
Posted: Sep 28, 2016 at 6:54 pm   /   by   /   comments (6)
* calls for rule of law in APC

Rotimi Akinwumi

Abuja  – Opposition against Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), swelled yesterday when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. former Vice President and chieftain of the party, openly gave his backing to the vituperation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a national leader of the party, against the party chairman.

Tinubu had in an open letter lambasted the party chairman over his handling of the Ondo State APC party primary, accusing the chairman of undemocratic tendencies and called for his immediate resignation.

The position of Tinubu was re-echoed on Monday by Timi Frank, the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, a known protege of Atiku who insisted at a press conference that Oyegun must immediately call a meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to bring together party stakeholders to discuss the crisis bedeviling the party.

There are fears that the NEC meeting is to be used as an opportunity to pass a vote of no confidence on the embattled national chairman.

Details later…

Comments (6)

  • Michael Andrew Sep 28, 2016 at 8:00 pm Michael Andrew

  • Emperror Joel TobydeGreat Sep 28, 2016 at 7:31 pm Emperror Joel TobydeGreat

    Come 20!9 we‘re not voting Atiku

    Reply
  • Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen Sep 28, 2016 at 7:30 pm Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen

    Atiku backing tinubu wil be on his side pocket,but if he like let him stand on his back like huntch back who cares

    Reply
  • Agbo Ndubui Paul Sep 28, 2016 at 7:09 pm Agbo Ndubui Paul

    He has no choice because they are already planning for another Patty next year to replace APC. John Odegun is Buhari’s boy who is playing well vis card of cutting Tinubu to size. The presence of both Tinubub and Atiku is not being felt in the party,wherever Tinubu pulls, Atiku will follow.

    Reply
  • Agbo Ndubui Paul Sep 28, 2016 at 7:08 pm Agbo Ndubui Paul

  • The Donald Site - Trump for President Sep 28, 2016 at 7:00 pm The Donald Site - Trump for President

    Sweet :/

    Reply