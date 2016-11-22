ASUU’s Strike: Clearing the Aegean’s Stable

The commencement of a one week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 has once more brought to the fore the need for government to brace for frontal and strategic handling of the fundamental issues that have spurred ASUU’s incessant strikes in the interest of the university education in the country.

The universities’ union had earlier in the week declared that it would embark on the said strike to protest the federal government’s refusal to respect and implement the 2009 agreements and 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it had with the union.

According to ASUU’s president, comrade Biodun Ogunyemi, who made the declaration on Monday, many aspects of the 2013 MoU and the 2009 Agreement with the Government have either been unimplemented or disparagingly handled.

The University lecturers are demanding for the Payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA); exemption of Universities from Treasury Single Account (TSA); registration of Nigeria University Pension Management Company (NUPEMCO), Funding for revitalisation of public universities based on the FGN-ASUU MoU of November, 2013; non release of subvention to state universities by their visitors, among other demands.

It is unfortunate that successive governments have paid lip service to this agreement; this development makes the ASUU is feeling short changed, and therefore, needs to be urgently addressed in the interest of all. Available information reveals that only about 30 per cent of the agreement has so far been implemented after series of industrial actions embarked upon by the union. ASUU is therefore demanding a full implementation of the said agreement in the interest of the development of the country’s university system in line with international standards.

Fundamentally, it is obvious that ASUU’s agitations are not basically hinged on its members’ personal benefits but on the development of the universities in the country. There is no doubt that there is something fundamentally wrong with the country’s university system which needs to be addressed; in our view, this has contributed to the exodus of Nigerian students and lecturers to universities abroad. It is even more worrisome that government officials have their wards enrolled in foreign universities, leaving those who cannot afford that to stay back and experience the trauma of taking much longer time to leave the university system. To this end, we urge government to do all in its power to avoid reneging on its part of the agreement reached with the academic union, as anything to the contrary is, to say the least, scandalous.

It is against this backdrop that ASUU’s insistence on the full implementation of the FG/ASUU 2009 agreement is germane. Of course, developing a world class university system would certainly impact positively on manpower development and utilisation as well as enhance productivity in the economy. The truth is that no nation has developed without a flourishing needs-based education system. Today Nigerian universities rank very low in Africa not to talk of the world. Sadly, no Nigerian University, according to available information, featured on the world best 500 universities list. It is even more embarrassing that among the contending universities in Africa, the best Nigerian university was ranked number 44, trailing behind some universities in Kenya, South Africa and Ghana. These rankings undoubtedly show that Nigerian universities are not a force to reckon with globally and continentally.

Essentially, government must recognise the fact that education should be strategic. It was in recognition of the strategic role of education in national development that UNESCO prescribed that about 26 per cent of a nation’s budget be channelled to education. Regrettably, no Nigerian government has ever considered this profound advice useful. Rather government had allocated huge funds to areas that are not as important as education. This is rather counterproductive in the long term.

It is important that the Muhammadu Buhari-led government as well as the state governments identify and prioritise education as the basis for their efforts to develop the country. Since ASUU has commenced the said strike, it is absolutely essential for governments at both the federal and state levels to make a conscious effort to break this vicious circle of strikes in the nation’s institutions of higher learning urgently. To achieve this, government must do all in its capacity to, once and for all address the FG/ASUU 2009 agreement.

Of course, with the square and round pegs in their appropriate holes, Nigeria’s University education system would be better for it.