Appointment Of First Woman Vice Captain Constitutional – Katchy

Steve Oma-Ofozor

Lagos – Dr. AU Katchy, Captain of Enugu Sports Club (Golf Section), has downplayed the controversy over the appointment of Chief (Mrs.) Oriyomi Obidigbo as the first woman Vice Captain of a golf club in Nigeria.

The captain, in a chat with Independent, said that the appointment was in consonance with the constitution of the Sports Club’s Golf Section.

Citing section 16.2 of the club’s constitution he said, “The appointment of the Vice Captain was made by following all due process of the constitution of Enugu Sports Club (Golf Section).

“Section 16.2 of the constitution states that when there is a vacuum, the captain of the club has the right to appoint anybody he deems fit. So, no section of the constitution was breached,” he explained.

On the appointment of Obidigbo, it was argued by watchers that the development would witness opposition from members as it was strange in the Nigerian setting where men seemed to have absolute control of the golf section.

But the captain advised, “People should always acquaint themselves with the constitution of the institution or clime they may be so that they can be better informed.

“Otherwise, if one begins to interprete what he/she has no knowledge about, it amounts to ignorance and it can lead to serious disaffection,” he said.

The captain concluded that the present situation of the Golf Section needs, “The presence of a woman as a mother-hen to bring every member together for peace to reign in the club.”