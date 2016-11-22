Appoint More Northern Christians To Government, Northern Christ Charge Buhari

Isuma Mark

Abuja – The Northern Nigeria Christian Politician (NNCP) on Saturday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint more Northern Christians to positions of authority even as they pledged their support for his administration in the fight against corruption and insurgency in the northeast.

This pledged and endorsement of the current administration came during NNCP’s prayer conference in Abuja.

Welcoming participants to the event, the Chairman of NNCP, Mr Keftin Amuda expressed appreciation to the president on the election of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara and the appointment of Mr Babachir Lawal as Secretary to Government of the Federation.

According to Mr Amuda, the ensuing religious harmony between the Christians and muslim is a pointer to the emergence of the duo.

He said northern Christians acknowledged “for the first time a genuine invitation to coexistence from a northern Muslim president has been extended to the northern Christians.

“That this is the signal which could lead to the emergence of a truly united northern Nigerian people, devoid of religious bigotry.”

He said the body is humble and excited as the president has identified with northern Christians.

Also, Bishop Benjamin Kwashi of the Anglican Diocese, Jos, advocated life imprisonment for any political office holder caught diverting funds allocated for the development of education, health matters and the economy.

Speaking while delivering his keynote address, Bishop Kwashi said anyone given a position of responsibility in these sectors must not take it for granted as the very nerve of human existence depends on them.

Speaking on the “Challenges of the Northern Nigerian Christians in Politics’ Bishop Kwashi said the habit of diverting fund a meant for development must be discouraged using all available arsenal at the disposal of government.

He challenged northern Christian leaders to acquire skills, courage and integrity to deliver the right message to the masses; “A child of God should stand up for the truth all the time. They should look out for the good of everybody.”

He however lamented that the voices of the northern Christian politicians are hardly heard when issues of national discourse are tabled and urged them to be honest and shun corruption.

“The rule of God and righteousness cannot be separated from politics. Through politics, lives can be saved.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion, Gen. Yakubu Gowon represented by Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, advocated peaceful coexistence between all and sundry.

Also, former Senator, Jonathan Zwingina sought for more political appointments for Christians in the north.

“While we are grateful to Mr. President, we want to encourage him to appoint more christians into public offices, and that he should also urge all northern governors to emulate him,” he said, adding that “it is by so doing that true peace and unity can be guaranteed in the region.”

Awards were presented to President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Abdulraman Dambazau, Dogara and Lawal.