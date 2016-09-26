APC, First Party Founded On An Ideology Of Deception – Tam- George

Temidayo Akinsuyi

Lagos

Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Austin Tam- George has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party founded on the ideology of deception.

In a statement issued on Monday, Tam – George who denied a statement credited to him that killings in the state is normal said rather than spreading falsehood, the party should join hands with Governor Nyesom Wike in developing and bringing peace to the state.

The statement reads “The attention of the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr Austin Tam-George, has been drawn to a scurrilous media statement recently circulated by the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress. (APC)”.

“In the statement signed by one Eze Chukuemeka Eze, the Commissioner was quoted as having said : ” The ongoing killings in Rivers State are a normal thing.”

“The Commissioner categorically denies ever making such a statement, and challenged the APC to provide proof”.

” APC is the first political party in Nigeria founded entirely on the ideology of deception “, the Commissioner said.

Dr Tam-George condemned the desperate tactics of the APC, and warned the party to desist from making defamatory statements against public officials.

The Commissioner regretted that leaders of the APC in Rivers State have been completely unable to contribute to ongoing efforts by Governor Nyesom Wike to develop the state.

“The APC leaders in Rivers State seem to be more interested in their shiny hats and cosmetic bags at media briefings.

Hardly would you hear them engage in a meaningful debate on how to put the state on a sustainable trajectory of growth “, the Commissioner said.

‘The APC itself has no lofty ideas. It’s leaders seem driven only by a neurosis for power for its own sake”, Dr Tam-George maintained.