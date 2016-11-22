APC crisis: Ambassadorial Nominees As Victims

Rotimi Akinwumi

Abuja

Since the current administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over leadership of the federal government in Nigeria, it has been one crisis after another within the ranks of the party which opposition parties described as the unpreparedness of APC for governance.

The gladiators within the ruling party have also not hidden their discontent with the way the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has pushed the leadership of the party and all other stakeholders to the background in the sharing of “political booties” which has drawn the ire of the disappointed politicians who were eagerly awaiting patronage from the President.

The loss of trust and confidence between stakeholders within the party was played up and brought to public domain by some members of the party who could not fathom why the tune of the music was changed suddenly by the President without considering the feelings of others.

The discontent within the party almost boiled over when the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari voiced her frustrations about the way the government was being run, with those who assisted her husband in winning the elections, getting pushed to the background.

She noted with regrets that those who are benefiting from the government were nowhere to be found while the campaign lasted.

The vituperation of the president’s wife did not seem to bother the president much as subsequent appointments made by him did not show he’s repented of his “sins”.

However, the state governors especially, those elected on the platform of the party who apparently were tired of the constant snub by the president took the bold step of making formal approach on the president and telling him their grievances about the way he’s been tacitly, but boldly edging them away from the government, especially as it affects appointments into political offices.

As a step forward, meetings were held between presidency and the aggrieved party stakeholders and a way forward was adopted at the meeting.

Though, it was in the realm of speculation as no official statement was issued at the end of the meetings, it was learnt that the presidency agreed to stop some appointments already made, with a view to accommodating the interest of “powerful stakeholders” like the APC governors.

The last of the meeting had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Babachir David Lawal, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) representing the presidency while the aggrieved stakeholders were represented by top party stalwarts like Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and six All Progressives Congress (APC) governors from the six geopolitical zones

The governors at the meeting were Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger) and Jubrilla Bindow (Adamawa).

At the parley which took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the governors reportedly expressed displeasure with Buhari’s refusal to consult them on most issues and were reported to have also pointedly expressed anger over non-re constitution of federal boards.

The governors also expressed disappointment with the presidency for putting together the controversial ambassadorial nominees’ list, without consulting them.

Ironically, two nominees have rejected the offers made on them by the president.

The result of the meetings was made public on Tuesday albeit in an unconventional way when the Senate refused to consider the list of non-career ambassadorial list forwarded to it by the presidency.

The envoy designate was abruptly dropped in a move that showed compromise between the presidency and the parliament.

In a face saving effort, the Senate disclosed that the list was sent back to the president for re-jigging and resubmission.

According to the Senate, it became imperative to reject the 46 Ambassadorial nominees which include former Deputy Minority leader of the Senate and Immediate past Deputy Director- General, Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora; Yussuf Tuggar, former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice George Adesola Oguntade, among others because of the over 250 petitions received from Nigerians against their nomination for screening and subsequent approval.

Meanwhile, the Senate same day approved the confirmation of 47 career ambassadorial nominees sent to it by President Buhari in July this year as ambassadors designates.

Senate’s action was sequel to a 51- page report of the Screening of 47 Career Ambassadorial Nominees by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, APC, Oyo Central.

Presenting her report, Senator who noted that the imbalance of nominations observed in the list of career nominees was not corrected by President Buhari in the non –career list, stressed that over 250 petitions were received by the committee from aggrieved Nigerians over the imbalance of nominations in the first list where states like Ebonyi, Bayelsa and Plateau had no nominee without being addressed by the second list containing names of non–career nominees.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Foreign Affairs who requested that his colleagues should approve the committee’s recommendation said that the nominations be referred back to the president to address the concerns of the petitioners.

“We thought that the issue of non equitable representation across the 36 states of the federation raised on the list of nominated career diplomats by the President will be addressed in that of non career, but unfortunately, this was not so, in spite of public outcry over it and the committee’s observation to that effect to the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawal during an interface with us before the screening.

“Therefore, we find it difficult to start the screening of the 46 non-career nominees since last month and in fact, proposing to this Senate that the list be returned to the Executive for needed review and re-presentation.”

The recommendation of the Committee that the 47 non-career ambassadorial nominees be rejected because of the mirage of petitions was however taken through voice votes by the senators upon a motion moved to that effect by the Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume.

The same treatment was to be meted out to some career officers designated as ambassadors when some Senators raised observations that some of them do not merit the position because they didn’t perform well during the screening exercise.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP, Delta North), member, foreign affairs committee kicked against the confirmation on the grounds that some of the nominees could not recite the National Anthem and Pledge during their screening.

However, Senator James Manager (PDP, Delta South) and Senator Gbenga Ashafa (APC, Lagos East), who are also members of the committee, faulted Nwaoboshi, saying the nominees did their best.

Manager said: “Our recommendation has no political coloration. We did our job thoroughly. In 2004, when a ministerial nominee appeared before the Senate, he collapsed when Senator Chukwumerije fired five questions at him at a go. It is not easy to appear before the Senate.”

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, raised questions one-by-one, mentioning the name of the nominees after the committee of whole and the senators voted unanimously for their confirmation.

However when Saraki asked whether the list of the non-career ambassador nominees be returned to President Buhari or not, the senators unanimously voted for its return, unceremoniously ending the aspirations of the eminent Nigerians in becoming ambassadors.

It is not clear if any of those earlier nominated will make it back on the new list expected to be compiled by the presidency in consultation with the party stakeholders.

Irrespective of what happens thereafter, for no fault of theirs, majority of them have been made the fall guys in settling the crisis within the ruling party.