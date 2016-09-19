Taofik Gani is the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos state chapter. He was a guest on Channesltv where he spoke on the Change Begins With Me campaign. TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI who monitored the session brings the excerpts:

The Federal Government recently launched the ‘Change Begins With Me’ programme saying Nigerians should change their attitudes in order to get better results. Are you buying into it?

Very well; I am not going to be careless to get caught in that trap of saying that we don’t want what they say they are going to do. But the questions to ask are: ‘Will they do it? ‘Are they sincere about it? When I said ‘are they’, I don’t want to restrict it to the presidency alone because it has to be holistic. How will I come here and say that I don’t want a change that will be progressive? But indeed, this is diversionary, indicting and very derogatory. As a matter of fact, I won’t be surprised if in the coming days , you see even people going to court. Why we are where we are today is because the president hastily went all over the world and painted those who have represented the country as very corrupt individuals. On account of this, many foreign investors became afraid. Now, we are bringing up this ‘Change Begins With Me’ mantra, which I believe is just continuation of APC campaign for 2019. It is diversionary because the president in his speech on the day of the inauguration said the change I have promised, you (Nigerians) are the ones that can make it possible if you change your habits. By so doing, he is already putting in place an alibi. If he doesn’t provide us with steady power supply, good healthcare, he can turn around and blame us. Two, it is also indicting because what you have said now is that Nigerians have never been good. It is like saying the country is filled with people with bad attitude. It is like telling the international community that we are bad people, but now we want to change for the better.

Is that the way you see it?

Yes, that is the way I see it and that is the way many Nigerians, especially those abroad see it too. You just have to sample the opinion of Nigerians. Even my friends who are outside the country and wanted to bring in investors called me that the foreigners told them that ‘is this is the country you want to take me to, where even your president is admitting that presently, things are not good at all and that there is need for change. So, let that change come first before we can decide on whether to invest in Nigeria or not’.

But don’t you think we need to change our attitude in order to get better result?

Let me give you an example here. There is an ongoing robbery operation and I want to stop the robbery. Do I need to use my siren so that the armed robbers will know that I am coming? No. We don’t need to make noise about the change mantra. I repeat, it is just a furtherance of the APC campaign. What is the FG going to do anew? We have the EFCC to fight corruption, the police and all other security agencies are there. But Nigerians are disenchanted with what is happening. They are not even encouraged to embrace the change mantra because already, the change they can see is a change of coercion and force. Instead of discussing with agitators who want justice and equity, they form a parallel group; the new group will now carry arms against genuine fighters. The change we are seeing is one that a radical and progressive group such as the Bring Back Our Girls group, aside using the conventional police to stop them, we now have another group springing up from the BBOG group. So, in reality, Nigeria is more divided now than ever. What I will suggest is this; we need Good people; Great nation.

Is it because it is a campaign that your party ran or are you saying you want the government to implement that campaign?

No, the reason is that, that is simple and it gives every Nigerian a sense of patriotism. On the Good people; Great nation issue, I don’t want us to take it as a campaign. It is not a campaign but a government policy.

What is your grouse with the change agenda of the present administration?

I don’t have any grouse with it. What I am saying is that there are more important things to do than the Change Begins With Me campaign. It is diversionary and it is already creating an alibi for the failure we are seeing now. To me as a Nigerian, I am saying that it is also derogatory. The way I perceive it is that my president who is supposed to be my symbol in the international community is already portraying me as a very dirty person that needs to made clean. That is not fair. The APC is already mobilising because this Change Begins With Me will soon get to the ward, state and zonal level of the party.

Is this the same thing that happened with the Good people; Great Nation?

No, they are two different things. Dora Akunyili had a very clear agenda and she was sincere about it. It was different thing when compared to what we have now. This is a deliberate project and a distraction which Nigerians don’t need.

Which radical change do you expect to see under this administration?

They are not there. That is why I said I will score the current administration 50 percent in the areas of fighting insurgency. President Buhari should tell me why I should be convinced that he is really a change agent and he can do that by first apologising . We have had Nigeria so destroyed by the military junta which President Buhari was part of. As a matter of fact, I think that his own doing is worse than any other because in 1979, we got a democratically elected government in place and in 1983, in accusation of corruption that is worse off now, he led a military coup and they overthrew that government. That moved Nigeria back by 20 years. The world admitted that the Sani Abacha’s administration was tyrannical. President Buhari was part and parcel of that government as chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), a parallel government.

Don’t you think Nigerians are aware of all this and still elected him?

Nigerians voted for President Buhari . It was not the vote of Nigerians that made him the president. It was the internal wrangling in the PDP that gave him that oppotunity.