AirFrance-KLM Relocates Cargo Operations To SAHCOL

Airfrance-KLM Airline has relocated its cargo operations, import and export services to the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited’s (SAHCOL) warehouse.

The move, which became effective on the September 1 2016, will ensure that all import shipments on Airfrance-KLM Airline flights to Lagos are warehoused in the SAHCOL ultra-modern warehouse before clearance, while all export cargo on the Airfrance-KLM flights from Lagos are now to originate from the SAHCOL warehouse.

This new relocation, according to the management, is a further testament of SAHCOL’s impact on the Nigerian aviation ground handling market.

From December 2009 when the Federal Government relinquished ownership of the ground handling company to the Taiwo Afolabi-led SIFAX Group, a total of 15 domestic and foreign airlines have joined the services of SAHCOL.

General Manager, Corporate Communications, Basil Agboarumi, said with recent investments in state-of-the-art aviation ground handling equipment, construction of an ultra-modern cargo import and export warehouses, IATA and European RA3 certifications, manpower trainings and excellent customer services, SAHCOL had grown in confidence with existing and prospective clients.

Agboarumi said: “With this new endorsement by Airfrance-KLM-Martinair of the SAHCOL brand, SAHCOL is further poised to ensure efficiency and speedy delivery of Aviation Ground Handling Services to all its clients hence making it a reference point where efficiency of a successful flight is born.”

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited is an IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certified, providing services in passenger handling, ramp handling and cargo handling/warehousing. Others are training services, aviation security, baggage reconciliation, hospitality, and other related ground handling services, in all the commercially operated airports across Nigeria.