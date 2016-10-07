Ahead of S’Court Judgment: Governor Ayade Reaffirms Fate In God

Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade on Friday said only God will decide his fate at this point where his political party, the PDP, had reportedly disowned him at the Supreme Court.

The governor addressed residents of the state amidst mounting tension at the Supreme Court on September 27, following the pre-election issues relating to his qualification to contest in the election ab initio.

Addressing a crowd of supporters that thronged the Margret Ekpo International Airport Calabar to welcome him after a month absence, bearing banners with inscriptions such as: “No to Joe Agi,” the governor assured: “God shall not disgrace us. God shall not sent us out in shame, God knows our heart, and God knows the innocent and I cry to God for the manipulation of man will come to nothing.”

A group of supporters also carried a mock coffin with “RIP Joe” written on it, while dancing round the airport and into the streets of the capital city, with the governor assuring: “God will go ahead of us; worry no more, cry no more, feel us, if the worst happens, it is God’s will.

“Today is a special day in the life of the people of Cross River State. I want us to dedicate today to God, because without God; it is only through the intention and power of God that we are where we are today. The people of Cross River State are very patient people, very peaceful people. We have a heritage, and we are akin to people who love each other. Never in the history of Cross River state have we had a situation where brothers fight at this extreme level.”

“God is greater than any law, God is greater than any might, you might have the intellect, you might have the legal capacity, you might have the capacity to manipulate everybody, but, you can never manipulate God. I came into this office under the inspiration of God, and I swore in the name of my late parents, that I shall only do that that can help the people.”

“Today, we are before the court of man, to decide the fate and destiny of Cross River people, God shall take control, God shall establish himself. The lion of Judea shall conquer because truly in the name of God I am totally innocent.

“We have no capacity to appeal at this level, we will only appeal to God, that God you know our heart, you know the case in question, this is not brotherhood anymore, this is extreme. I decided to withdraw from the governorship, and went down on my knees and prayed to God, that I have withdrew from the governorship race, but if it is your will, let it come back, I went and picked the senate form, I was preparing to run election for senate, God called me and said, come and be governor, I am a child of God, I am a servant of God, nobody, no man can put God down, God created this heaven and earth, God knows our heart, I want you all to be strong with me in prayer, let us fest and look unto God, because only in God shall we have salvation and freedom, I thank you all for coming in your large numbers, at the fullness of time God shall reveal himself to man, thank you very much and God bless.”

Ray Ugba Murphy, a PDP member who served briefly under Governor Ayade before he voluntarily resigned his appointment said in reaction to the rally by Ayade’s supporters that “First of all, the problem between Governor Ayade and Joe is a problem within the party. They are both members within the party and not enemies. They are citizens of the same state, same senatorial district, members of the same profession, Ben is a lawyer and Joe is a SAN and you see them allow people carry a coffin and right Joe Agi on it, it is very sad. It is to tell you the level which governance has dropped in Cross River.

The Supreme Court will on December 9, 2016 deliver judgment in the matter wherein Joe Agi is challenging Governor Ayade for perjury and asking that he Agi, being the first runner up in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary election be declared duly elected governor.

It will be recalled that the PDP in its final submission at the Supreme Court, reportedly disowned Governor Ayade and adopted the submission of Agi who had lost his arguments at the High court and Court of Appeal levels.

BY Nsa Gill,