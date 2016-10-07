Actors’ Ban And The bane of overcensorship

Hazeez Balogun

The noise over the Motion Picture Council of Nigeria (MOPICON) has gone down a little, but work on it is still very active. Despite the many objections to the body and its protective bill, the working committee has been inaugurated and they are currently crafting a bill.

Almost as soon as the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed was sworn in, he has been championing the course of a unified body that governs over motion pictures in Nigeria. He also proposed a bill to be passed in the legislative houses to back the body when created.

The fear of those who are opposed to MOPICON is based on the fact that the body will only be another regulatory body, a big stumbling block to a budding industry like Nollywood which was born out of ‘no regulations’. Also, they fear that those at the helms of such a body will only use the position to champion their own course and also favour their ‘allies’.

Recently, the industry was given a glimpse of how such a regulatory body can wield its might by punishing whoever they like just because a few ‘powerful’ people in the association are not happy with some others.

Recently, it became news that actress, Rahama, 22, was banned by regulatory body, Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) for what they classify as an ‘immoral’ act. Few weeks prior, two other actors Kunle Afod and Yewande Adekoya were also banned by another regulatory body, Yoruba Video Film Producers/Marketers Association Of Nigeria (YOVIFOMAN) for what is described as ‘unethical practice’.



Rahama Sadau’s ‘sin’ was that she featured in a music video of a musician called ClassiQ. In the video, with the song titled, ‘I Love You’, the actress hugged the musician briefly. Instantly, the leadership of MOPPAN sent Rahama a message telling her she has been banned from acting. They say that her ‘immoral’ appearance in the video is adjudged to have violated the association’s code of ethics.

Announcing the actress’ ban, MOPPAN’s secretary, Salisu Mohammed released a statement on citing Rahama’s appearance as ‘immoral’ and “a violation of the association’s code of ethics because she appeared in a video hugging and cuddling a music artiste.”

The statement further warned other actors that its clampdown on the actress should serve as deterrent in checking their public behaviour.

Watching the video, it was hard to see where Rahama has gone wrong. Even in a conservative Hausa movie industry, nothing seems to be amiss from the video. There were scenes where the two were acting as lovers, holding hands and one part where they hugged. That was it. There was no nudity, no ‘bum bum’ shaking, not even a kiss. Rahama was also very well dressed and covered up to her toes.

Rahama, who was named ‘Best Actress’ (Kannywood) at the 2014 City People Award, on her part seems to be taken aback by it all. She says she has not done anything wrong and will continue to work without disappointing her fans.

She says, “following the events of the last few days and MOPPAN’s unilateral decision to exclude me from the Hausa indigenous film industry, known as Kannywood, I would like to use this medium to address my fans, friends, those who have been affected and all who have shown concern. To those who I have offended in any way, shape or form and who I have caused any anxiety by featuring in the said music video, I sincerely apologise.

It was a job and I was carrying out my role in my profession, as I would in any other production, be it a Hausa language film or a Nollywood production. However, innocuous touching with other people in my line of work is inevitable. I have lines that I would never cross and indeed I live and stand by the tenets.”

Kunle Afod and Yewande Adekoya’s ‘sin’ was less ominous. Their crime is that they are using a modern technology to sell their films. Reasons of their ban is said to be unethical practices of the actors whom have been warned several times before disciplinary measure took place.

Alhaji Adbulrasaq Abdullahi of YOVIPMAN says, “Now all manners of people are taking the advantage of this technology (internet) to enhance window of distribution to load all manner of films on the internet either censored or uncensored, either legally acquired or not,” he said, identifying Kunle Afod and Yewande Adekoya as being “grossly involved in this act that is capable of destabilising the industry which we have guarded jealously and sustained over the years with huge investments from various other stakeholders.”

The reason given for banning both actors may sound ludicrous but there is indeed a confused order to the madness. There are traditional marketers whose business is to sell movies in CDs. Some of them even produce their own movies so they could sell. Movie makers go to them for funding and those who have already made their own movies take it to them to help them sell.



With the advent of the internet and other platforms of selling movies, their power and influence in the industry has reduced. There was a meeting YOVIPMAN held sometime ago and they decided that all movies to be sold online should be done through the traditional marketers. But many movie makers do not take this serious.

Afod in a chat said this about the ban, “It is with great displeasure and utmost disbelief that I read on a certain blog that I have been sanctioned by (YOVIFPMAN).The accusations are beyond preposterous. I was accused of aiding piracy and involving myself in unethical practices.

“I have consulted with my lawyers and the law will definitely take its course in due time but I will like to put a few things on record first. One, I am not a member of YOVIPMAN, and therefore not bound by the ethics of YOVIPMAN, it’s therefore impossible to be bound by the ethics of an association I don’t belong to. In any market in the world the manufacturer chooses his sales outlet. It definitely doesn’t appeal to logic that a customer dictates to the manufacturer who he supplies his goods to.

We had no prior arrangements as regards who I work or do not work with. Do you get punished for an offense you do not commit? I want to make this abundantly clear, that I, Adekunle Afod will never do anything to truncate the growth of this industry.”

Prince Dele Odule, President of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers’ Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) says, “No person or association has any right to issue a ban statement on any of our members without due consultation with the national executives of our association (TAMPAN) in which in this case I find extremely unwarranted and out of their jurisdiction.”

Yewande on her part saw the ban as a personal vendetta. She posted this on her social media page after the news of her ban broke. “Mr. Akeem Olatunji Balogun (of YOVIFPMAN), please leave me alone. I refuse to be enslaved by you, like you enslave some others. You don’t pay them and you also won’t let them do business with other people. Maybe it’s because I refused to date you even after all these years, that is why you are strongly determined to destroy me. I serve a living God Mr. Akeem and the God I serve will never allow darkness overcome light.

“Olasco films have refused to pay me my royalty for the three movies: Emere, Irawo Meji and Kurukuru Part 1, 2, 3 and I have not yet taken him to court for that, and he is here, strongly advocating against me doing business with other marketers and film distributors of my choice. I know you are tough but my God is tougher than you. Don’t try HIM. I still have the bounced Cheque of N1 million that you gave me in 2011. May my God reward you accordingly. My beautiful fans and fellow Nigerians all over the world, please help me tell this man to leave me alone.”

There are unique dynamics that play in all movie industries across the world and Nollywood is not different. There is a hierarchy to follow and institutions to respect. But things become pathetic when with flick of a finger, without a panel, without investigations, the fate of a man and his craft can be doomed. Surely, a MOPICON will only make demi-gods.