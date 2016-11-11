ABS Join Gombe Utd, Katsina, Remo Stars In NPFL

Chibuike Chukwu

Lagos – Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC secured a return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after three years in exile following a 4-1 defeatr of Gateway United in a rescheduled NNL week 14 clash earlier in the week.

A brace from Ajibola Otegbeye plus late strikes from Abdullahi Ibrahim and Mohammed Mohammed ensured that the Ilorin based outfit silenced their visitors, who got a consolation through Yahusa Bala in the high-profile clash played behind closed doors at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

Otegbeye fired the host in front on the brink of half-time break before grabbing his brace of the day in the 65 minute in the second half.

Inside the final 15 minutes, Bala managed to pull one back in what turned out the consolation for the visitors after Ibrahim made it 3-1 for ABS before Mohammed completed the rout.

The victory means that the Ilorin side finished atop of the NNL division two B table 24 points – one above closest challenger Bayelsa United to nick the promotion ticket.

Following their promotion, ABS FC will join Gombe United, Kastina United and Remo Stars as the newly promoted sides from the second tier to the top flight division.